Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,526 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.