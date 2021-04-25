SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 148.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 261,801 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.