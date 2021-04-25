SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $131.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.98. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $131.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

