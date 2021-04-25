SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

