SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 10,855 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $49.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

