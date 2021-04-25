Spectrum (SPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,395.70

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Spectrum has a market cap of $40,395.70 and approximately $39.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.55 or 0.00464664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

