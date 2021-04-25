Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) versus OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Financial Survey

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirent Communications and OI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $503.60 million 4.21 $78.00 million $0.53 26.15 OI $4.55 billion 0.01 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A

Spirent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A OI -76.90% -122.94% -19.34%

Risk and Volatility

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spirent Communications and OI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 1 2 1 0 2.00 OI 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Spirent Communications beats OI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing of mobile core networks and cellular and Wi-Fi devices; solutions that reduce the time and cost to turn-up new services, as well as to diagnose, troubleshoot, and resolve issues with production networks and services; and automated test solutions and services for mobile devices and supported voice, video, and location services in the lab or on operational networks. It also offers automated wireless test solutions and methodologies to the wireless industry and communication service providers, as well as chipset, device, network infrastructure, and Wi-Fi equipment vendors. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

OI Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. In addition, the company offers financial, payment and credit systems, network, data traffic, call center and telemarketing, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and business consulting and management services, as well as preparation of projects and economic studies. Further, the company is involved in raising funds in the international market; telephone directory publishing and operation of related databases; investment management, property investment, and receivables portfolio management activities; and the purchase and sale of real estate. As of December 31, 2019, it had 7.0 million residential fixed lines in service customers; 4.2 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; 1.45 million residential pay TV subscribers; and 36.8 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, and mobile broadband customers, as well as small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

