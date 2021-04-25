Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) to Issue Dividend of $0.67 on May 10th

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Sprague Resources has increased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sprague Resources has a payout ratio of 182.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sprague Resources to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 182.9%.

Shares of SRLP opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $627.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.13 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

