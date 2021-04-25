Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on June 22nd

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend payment by 14.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $209.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.60 and its 200 day moving average is $182.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $210.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

