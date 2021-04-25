Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.65.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

