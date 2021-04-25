Starbase Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Starbase has a total market cap of $649,251.04 and $10.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00064587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00059346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00093389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00678888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.10 or 0.08003890 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

