Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $117.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.