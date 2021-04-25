State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 315,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in United States Cellular by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares during the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USM opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.14. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

