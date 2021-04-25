State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.05 Million Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $13,663,000. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 264,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $8,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.