State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.