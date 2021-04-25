State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $967,000 Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORI opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.