State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,505 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $175,305.70. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,715 shares of company stock worth $1,094,400. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $108.80.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.