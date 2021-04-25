Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $60.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

