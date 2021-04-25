Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 25,916 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

