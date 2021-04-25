Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.24. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

