Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 12,415 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amcor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,467,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 121,644 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

