Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Pfizer by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

