Strategic Wealth Designers Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BND traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.45. 6,435,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,410. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

