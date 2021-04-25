Strategic Wealth Designers Boosts Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the quarter. Arbor Realty Trust accounts for 2.0% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE ABR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.06%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

