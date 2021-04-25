Strategic Wealth Designers Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Wealth Designers cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

The Boeing stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,553,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,823,667. The company has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.35. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

