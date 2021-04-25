Suncrest Bank (SBKK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter.

Get Suncrest Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:SBKK opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.90. Suncrest Bank has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.