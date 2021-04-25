Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

SWDBY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 4.95%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

