Swingby Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.56 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Swingby has a market cap of $73.98 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swingby has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00064533 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00271621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,969,946 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

