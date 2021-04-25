Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $50,763,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 29,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $224,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,781,362 shares of company stock worth $355,005,081. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of SYNH opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $89.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

