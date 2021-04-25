SynLev Reaches Market Cap of $183,019.35 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One SynLev coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SynLev has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SynLev has a total market capitalization of $183,019.35 and approximately $88,831.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SynLev

SynLev (CRYPTO:SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

