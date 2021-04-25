T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $43,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $42,108.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $58,848.00.

Palomar stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Palomar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Palomar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

