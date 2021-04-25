T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.81 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average is $125.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

