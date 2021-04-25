Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $114.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $20,209,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 615,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 458,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,497,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,404. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

