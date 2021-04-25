Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

TATYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Investec upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

TATYY traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. 281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $43.93.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

