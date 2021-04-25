Tatro Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC owned about 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,940,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,479,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 956,019 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 150,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,950.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 441,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 433,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24.

