Tatro Capital LLC Invests $338,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xilinx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLNX. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

