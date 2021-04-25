Tatro Capital LLC Sells 256 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $101.95.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

