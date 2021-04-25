Tatro Capital LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,904,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN opened at $141.36 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $141.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

