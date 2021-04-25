Tatro Capital LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

