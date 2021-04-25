Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 89,453 shares.The stock last traded at $23.11 and had previously closed at $24.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

