TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Issues Earnings Results

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

