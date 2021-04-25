TD Securities Increases Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$6.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CS. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.52.

TSE CS opened at C$5.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.80. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 132.37.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$516,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,678,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,165,545.20. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$323,689.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

