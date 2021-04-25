TD Securities Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$185.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$181.50.
IFC opened at C$163.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The stock has a market cap of C$23.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$123.78 and a twelve month high of C$164.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$148.27.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
