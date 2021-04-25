TD Securities Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$185.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$181.50.

IFC opened at C$163.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The stock has a market cap of C$23.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$123.78 and a twelve month high of C$164.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$148.27.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.6699998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

