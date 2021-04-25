TD Securities Increases WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$10.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Laurentian raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.64.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

TSE:WELL opened at C$6.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -231.67. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$1.86 and a 52 week high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.