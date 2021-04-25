Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $182.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.14. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,799,942. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 243.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

