Telemus Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $126.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

