Telemus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 791 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $67.12 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

