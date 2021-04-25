Telemus Capital LLC Takes Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.