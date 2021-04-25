Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

TLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Telos news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Telos by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 63,516 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000.

TLS stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $33.90. 377,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,189. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.29.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

