Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on THC. Raymond James upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -428.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

